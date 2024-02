(Riverton, WY) – Head to Heritage Hall at the Fremont County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 2 from 2-5 p.m. for the 4-H Carnival!

There will be concessions, face painting, cake walk, music, games, prizes and fun!

Tickets are 25¢ each or 5 for $1, purchased at the door. Also, bring a non-perishable food item to donate to their local food drive!

