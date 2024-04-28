Fremont County unemployment drops to 3.8 percent in March 2024

The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported last week that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged from February to March at 2.8%. Wyoming’s unemployment rate was slightly lower than its March 2023 level of 3.0% and much lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 3.8%.

From February to March, most county unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and decreased slightly. Unemployment rates often fall in March as warmer weather brings seasonal job gains in construction, professional & business services, and government. The largest unemployment rate decreases occurred in Washakie (down from 4.5% to 4.1%), Sweetwater (down from 4.2% to 3.8%), Sheridan (down from 3.5% to 3.1%), Hot Springs (down from 3.6% to 3.2%), Goshen (down from 3.2% to 2.8%), and Fremont (down from 4.2% to 3.8%) counties.

From March 2023 to March 2024, unemployment rates fell in most counties, suggesting a tightening in the state’s labor market. The largest decreases occurred in Washakie (down from 5.0% to 4.1%) and Platte (down from 3.6% to 3.0%) counties. Jobless rates rose slightly in Big Horn (up from 4.2% to 4.4%) and Weston (up from 2.3% to 2.5%) counties.

In March, the highest unemployment rates were found in Big Horn County at 4.4% and Sublette and Washakie counties, each at 4.1%. The lowest unemployment rates were reported in Teton County at 2.1%, Weston County at 2.5%, and Niobrara County at 2.7%.

Current Employment Statistics (CES) estimates show that total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 284,300 in March 2023 to 287,000 in March 2024, an increase of 2,700 jobs (0.9%). h/t Research & Planning

April unemployment data will be released on May 20, 2024.