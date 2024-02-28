Coffee Time: Responder Alliance to hold free traumatic stress incident support course in Lander this Saturday

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Josie McKee, the Member Success Coordinator for Responder Alliance.

Responder Alliance is a group that “works with teams to build individual and organizational resilience in the face of long-term and traumatic stress,” and aims to protect individuals from “stress injury and burnout,” specifically those in law enforcement, medical and search/rescue fields.

Responder Alliance will be holding a free training course this Saturday, March 2, in Lander from 9am-1pm in the Frontier Ambulance Training room, which will cover incident support for traumatic stress.

h/t Responder Alliance

In addition to sharing her own story, McKee gives details on the training course and additional background on Responder Alliance, which you can hear all about in the full Coffee Time interview below!





