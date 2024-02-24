More

    #Activate10: ‘Bobcat Bowls’ fundraiser set for March 1

    #Activate10 by McDonald's
    “Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

    (Lander, WY) – Baldwin Creek Elementary will be hosting the “Bobcat Bowls” soup dinner fundraiser on Friday, March 1.

    The fundraiser will take place in the Baldwin Creek gym, and goes from 5:00 to 6:00 PM.

    Tickets are $15 per person via cash or check at the door, and all proceeds will go to the Lander Care and Share Food Bank.

