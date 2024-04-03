Sentencing hearing set for Fort Washakie man charged with threatening Federal officer

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Fort Washakie, WY) – Fort Washakie man Leo Barnaby II has pled “guilty” to threatening a federal law enforcement officer at his change of plea hearing held today, April 3, according to federal Court documents filed earlier today.

The hearing was held before the Honorable Judge Alan B. Johnson.

A sentencing hearing has been set for June 10.

Barnaby was charged with threatening a federal law enforcement officer for an April 29, 2023 incident where he reportedly threatened to “assault and murder” an FBI Special Agent, “with intent to impede and intimidate and interfere” with the performance of their duties, and with the “intent to retaliate against” the Agent due to their performance of said duties.

The jury trial for Barnaby was rescheduled after multiple continuances, the most recent of which indicated that the involved parties were “in the process of active plea negotiations.”

A joint status report was filed on March 25 that stated the involved parties “have reached a plea agreement which has been reduced to writing,’ but the plea agreement and its stipulations were not filed or publically available at the time of this publication.

Threatening a federal officer is punishable by a maximum of 10 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, three years supervised release and $100 special assessment.

