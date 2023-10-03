Jury trial reset second time for local man accused of threatening federal officer

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Fort Washakie, WY) – The scheduled October 2 jury trial for 45-year-old Fort Washakie man Leo Barnaby II has been reset for January 16, 2024, according to federal court documents filed on September 25.

A motion to continue was filed on September 24, and granted on September 25.

Barnaby was charged with threatening a federal law enforcement officer for an April 29 incident where he reportedly threatened to “assault and murder” an FBI Special Agent, “with intent to impede and intimidate and interfere” with the performance of their duties, and with the “intent to retaliate against” the Agent due to their performance of said duties, according to court documents.

Threatening a federal officer is punishable by a maximum of 10 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, three years supervised release and $100 special assessment.

A July 24 jury trial was originally set, followed by the continuance to October 2, then the continuance to January 16, 2024.

