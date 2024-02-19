Jury trial for local man charged with threatening federal officer reset fourth time, continued to April

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Fort Washakie, WY) – The scheduled January 16, 2024 jury trial for Fort Washakie man Leo Barnaby II has been reset for April 8, according to federal Court documents.

Barnaby was charged with threatening a federal law enforcement officer for an April 29, 2023 incident where he reportedly threatened to “assault and murder” an FBI Special Agent, “with intent to impede and intimidate and interfere” with the performance of their duties, and with the “intent to retaliate against” the Agent due to their performance of said duties.

Advertisement

Barnaby’s jury trial was initially set for July of 2023, then reset for October, then again for January 16.

A status conference was held on January 3, 2024, where a motion to continue the jury trial was set to be filed once more, and it was ultimately reset for the April date by a separate order.

“The parties are in the process of active plea negotiations,” the joint motion for continuance documents filed on January 8 state. “However, additional time will be required to flesh out all the details due in part to circumstances outside of the Defendant’s control.”

This “ends of justice continuance” is a provision that allows district courts to continue trial and exclude delay from the speedy trial calculation “if the Court finds that the ends of justice served by granting the continuance outweigh the public’s and defendant’s interest in a speedy trial.”

Advertisement

The order officially resetting the jury trial for April 8 was ultimately filed on January 11.

County 10 will provide updates to the case as they become available, which can be viewed here.