Second Ranked Cougars roll the Chiefs 66-8 to move to 3-0

Wind River moved one step closer to hosting throughout the playoffs with a 66-8 win over Wyoming Indian at Ethete Thursday Night. The win moves the Cougars to 3-0 in the West 9-Man league with three games remaining in the regular season. Wind River’s first-team offense lined up for a play – h/t Randy Tucker

The Cougars have a powerful running game, but head coach Rod Frederick elected to go to the air early against the Chiefs.

“We wanted to work on our passing offense, running routes, and seeing who we could put in,” Frederick said.

Advertisement

The Chiefs ran a counter against the Cougars – h/t Randy Tucker

Cooper Frederick played the first half at quarterback and had an impressive outing, connecting on 12 of 13 pass attempts to six different receivers and throwing for five touchdowns. Juaquin Stevens intercepted a Wyoming Indian pass – h/t Randy Tucker

On their opening drive of the game, Frederick connected on his first three throws to Aidan Ruby, Chris Burk, and Joaquin Stevens. Stevens capped the short drive with a 21-yard touchdown reception just 1:33 into the contest.

Stevens had another scoring catch later and joined Ruby, Burk, and Brayden Tatro with scoring passes in the opening half. Cooper Frederick broke around the end behind blocks from Joaquin Stevens, Blake Snyder, Aidan Ruby, Kyzaia Jones, and Rowdy Shearer – h/t Randy Tucker

The Cougars quickly moved to a 28-0 lead then added 22 more in the second period to take a 50-0 advantage.

Advertisement

The Cougars took a break after building a big opening half lead on Thursday – h/t Randy Tucker

Wyoming Indian head coach Nate Reinhardt addressed his team at halftime – h/t Randy Tucker

The running clock in the Mercy Rule doesn’t usually invoke until the second half but both Frederick and Wyoming Indian head coach Nate Reinhardt allowed it to begin with two minutes remaining in the second quarter.

“We wanted to get up early so we could get our twos to play,” Frederick said.

Wind River reserves played the entire second half.

Advertisement

Blake Snyder led the Cougar defense on this play – h/t Randy Tucker

The final varsity score of the half came on a 28-yard “scoop and score” fumble return by Blake Snyder with 42 seconds remaining in the third. Wind River’s offensive line waited for the cadence late in the fourth quarter – h/t Randy Tucker

The Chiefs played much better against Wind Rivers’s younger unit. The Cougars scored as the gun sounded to end the third period on a 14-yard run by Jacob Hardcastle that bumped the score to 58-0. Chris Burk snagged a pass intended for Aidan Ruby – h/t Randy Tucker

Wyoming Indian showed some defensive intensity and great awareness by corner Evan Oldman who read a Hardcastle slant pass perfectly, snagging the interception in the air and racing 74 yards for the score. Darian Augustine caught the conversion pass from LaDanian Brown.

Advertisement

LaDanian Brown was pursued by Brayden Tatro, Tucker Hardcastle, Julien Tatro and Blake Snyder – h/t Randy Tucker

The Cougars scored a final on a breakaway run by Ryker Roberts from the 17. Roberts broke a pair of tackles and then sprinted 83 yards down the east sideline for the game’s final score. The Wyoming Indian offense lined up for a play – h/t Randy Tucker

The Cougars host Greybull on Thursday at 6 p.m. while the Chiefs play the Cody JV in a replacement game for the St. Stephen’s forfeit. Jacob Hardcastle turned to pitch the ball behind blocks from ,Logan Jensen, Troy Tidzump and Holden Yeates – h/t Randy Tucker

WIND RIVER 28 22 8 8 – 66

WYOMING INDIAN 0 0 0 8 – 8

First Quarter

WR – Juaquin Stevens -21 pass from Cooper Frederick (kick failed) 10:27

WR – Frederick 6-run (kick failed) 8:22

WR – Aidan Ruby 30-pass from Frederick (Brayden Tatro run) 5:38

WR – Stevens 21-pass from Frederick (Frederick run) 1:41

Second Quarter

WR – Chris Burk 33-pass from Frederick (Tatro pass from Frederick) 8:35

WR – Tatro 15-pass from Frederick (pass failed) 7:33

WR – Blake Snyder 28-fumble return (Stevens pass from Frederick) :42

Third Quarter

WR – Jacob Hardcastle 14-run (Tatro run) :00

Fourth Quarter

WI – Evan Oldman 74-interception return (Darian Augustine from LaDanian Brown) 5:40

WR – Ryker Roberts 83-run (Hardcastle run) 4:52

Wind River Statistics

Total Offense: 444 yards

Passing Offense: 220 yards

Rushing Offense: 224 yards

Individual Passing: Cooper Frederick 12-13 220 yards, Jacob Hardcastle 0-3-1, Chris Burk 0-1

Individual: Receiving: Aidan Ruby 2-52, Chris Burk 3-66, Joaquin Stevens 3-44, Blake Snyder 1-16, Rowdy Shearer 1-30, Brayden Tatro 3-42

Individual Rushing: Coope Frederick 3-40, Brayden Tatro 3-11, Chris Burk 1-19, Ryker Roberts 8-114, Ben Snyder 1-(-2) Jacob Hardcastle 3-28, Wambli Romero

o 1-4