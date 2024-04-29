More

    Summer Athletic Camps

    Randy Tucker
    Randy Tucker
    A not-so-serious shot of the clinicians and the kids at the World Record Track Camp at Kelly Walsh - h/t Heath Hayes

    There is no off-season for the dedicated high school athlete and the Wyoming Coaches Association is happy to help with three sports this summer beginning in June.

    The 2023 Big Horn Basin Football Camp – Thermopolis – h/t Heath Hayes

    Central Wyoming Wrestling Camp

    This camp will be held on June 10th and 11th at Glenrock High School.

    Advertisement

    The clinicians are Tarkyia Mensah, the head women’s wrestling coach at Schreiner University in Kerrville Texas, and the sister of Olympic Gold Medalist in the Tokyo Olympics Tamyra Mensah-Stock.

    Joining her will be Wyoming Cowboy All-American, Jore Volk along with NCAA qualifier Gabe Willochell to work the boys’ camp.

    The camp is open to those entering grades 4-12. The cost of the camp is $65.

    Wrestling Registration

    World Record Track Camp

    Advertisement

    In conjunction with the Wyoming Coaches Association, we are excited to welcome back this star-studded camp to Casper-Kelly Walsh this coming July 8-9. The camp is a week earlier this year due to many of the clinicians traveling to the Olympic Games  in Paris

    Olympic athletes at coaches at the World Record Track Camp – h/t Heath Hayes

    Learn from World Record Holders, Olympic Champions, and Elite Coaches at this unforgettable camp. 

    Triple Jump – Willie Banks, Camp Director

    Advertisement

    Hurdles – Andre Phillips

    Sprints – Gregg Simmons

    Long Jump – Mike Powell (current World Record Holder)

    Advertisement

    Pole Vault – Scott Huffman

    Shot Put / Discus – Ian Waltz

    High Jump – Erin Shean

    Pricing

    $175 until May 1, $185 May 1 – June 1, $195 June 1 – July 5, $225 after July 5

    This camp is open to grades  5 – 12

    Click here for more info.

    The Big Horn Basin Football Camp

    Football players run drills at Thermopolis – h/t Heath Hayes

    This popular team football camp started in Riverton in 1984, as the Central Wyoming Football Camp and will be held June 17-19 in Thermopolis. 

    Travel
    Football players run drills at Thermopolis – h/t Heath Hayes
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.