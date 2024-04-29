Summer Athletic Camps

There is no off-season for the dedicated high school athlete and the Wyoming Coaches Association is happy to help with three sports this summer beginning in June. The 2023 Big Horn Basin Football Camp – Thermopolis – h/t Heath Hayes

Central Wyoming Wrestling Camp

This camp will be held on June 10th and 11th at Glenrock High School.

The clinicians are Tarkyia Mensah, the head women’s wrestling coach at Schreiner University in Kerrville Texas, and the sister of Olympic Gold Medalist in the Tokyo Olympics Tamyra Mensah-Stock.

Joining her will be Wyoming Cowboy All-American, Jore Volk along with NCAA qualifier Gabe Willochell to work the boys’ camp.

The camp is open to those entering grades 4-12. The cost of the camp is $65.

World Record Track Camp

In conjunction with the Wyoming Coaches Association, we are excited to welcome back this star-studded camp to Casper-Kelly Walsh this coming July 8-9. The camp is a week earlier this year due to many of the clinicians traveling to the Olympic Games in Paris Olympic athletes at coaches at the World Record Track Camp – h/t Heath Hayes

Learn from World Record Holders, Olympic Champions, and Elite Coaches at this unforgettable camp.

Triple Jump – Willie Banks, Camp Director

Hurdles – Andre Phillips

Sprints – Gregg Simmons

Long Jump – Mike Powell (current World Record Holder)

Pole Vault – Scott Huffman

Shot Put / Discus – Ian Waltz

High Jump – Erin Shean

Pricing

$175 until May 1, $185 May 1 – June 1, $195 June 1 – July 5, $225 after July 5

This camp is open to grades 5 – 12

Click here for more info.

The Big Horn Basin Football Camp

This popular team football camp started in Riverton in 1984, as the Central Wyoming Football Camp and will be held June 17-19 in Thermopolis.