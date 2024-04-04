Wyoming football continues second week of spring camp

(Laramie, WY) – GoWyo.com release: The Wyoming Cowboy football team opened the second week of spring practice on Tuesday afternoon with the team heading outside for the first time this spring. Wyoming will practice for the fifth time this Thursday and then hold an open practice this Saturday starting at 11 a.m. in the Indoor Practice Facility, which is free and open to the public.



Youth Clinic on April 6

Join Cowboy Football on Saturday, April 6th for a FREE youth clinic. The clinic is open to all kids ages 6-12. The clinic will start at 10 a.m. and run for 45 minutes before the Cowboys practice inside the IPF. Check-in will start at 9:15 AM. Stick around after the clinic to watch the Cowboys practice! Want to bring more than 5 kids to the clinic? Email [email protected] to get all the kids on the list!

Schedule of Events

9:15 AM – Check-in for clinic begins

10:00 AM – Youth Clinic

11:00 AM – Cowboy Football Practice (Open to the public in IPF)

Thoughts From Head Coach Jay Sawvel



“It was great to get outside and practice. There was a little wind, but it was good to throw in it. It was just great to get the guys outside. It is a work in progress, but we I’m happy where we are at. We have an experienced defense that we are working on expanding some things we can do. Offensively, we have some new terminology and new install so there is a learning curve where the offense needs to catch up. We are working hard, and I have seen more strain to finish plays.”



Key Position Battles on Defense

Jakorey Hawkins was among the former Wyoming players that auditioned for NFL scouts during the recent Pro Day event at the Indoor Practice Facility. Replacing the dynamic cornerback, who showed off his next-level speed with the scoop and scores of blocked kicks against Appalachian State and New Mexico last season, will be at the top of corners coach Benny Boyd ‘s to-do list.

Sophomore Ian Bell and redshirt freshman Naz Hill are the favorites to step in for Hawkins. Keany Parks will also be in the mix during fall camp, but the speedy sophomore is currently recovering from an injury. Tyrecus Davis is expected to lock down the other starting cornerback spot after a strong debut season with the Pokes.

Cole Godbout graduated and Jordan Bertagnole is sitting out this spring to recover from offseason surgery. Veteran interior defensive linemen Gavin Meyer, Ben Florentine and Caleb Robinson lead the group with talented young prospects Dante Drake, Lucas Samsula, Jayden Williams and Jaden Williams looking to carve out roles in a deep rotation.

Shae Suiaunoa,returns for a super senior season to slide over from weak-side linebacker to continue the strong tradition at middle linebacker established by tackling machines Logan Wilson, Chad Muma and Easton Gibbs. Cole DeMarzo and Connor Shay are in position to have a major impact this season and VMI transfer Evan Eller was one of the most productive linebackers at the FCS level.

