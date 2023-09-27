RHS Student of the week: Jacob Castro

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Jacob Castro was nominated as student of the week by Mrs. Kelli Gard.

“Jacob is a ball of energy and hard work. Jacob is always willing to go above and beyond to do a good job. You know when Jacob Castro is in your class, he makes a very positive impact. If I have an extra job or task I am working on, Jacob is always the first one to tackle it. Jacob gets great grades while working, sometimes more than one job, outside of school. Jacob served as the FCCLA president last year and competed in several events. His passion and excitement for leadership is catching. Jacob placed 3rd in FCCLA extemporaneous speaking, 3rd in Repurpose and Redesign, and 3rd in Fashion Construction. Jacob is also a member of the National Honors Society.”

Jacob is a part of many clubs and sports, and has received a variety of awards. “I participate in a variety of school sports and clubs. I am part of FCCLA, Speech and Debate, Choir and Drama. I used to run cross country and track but after an injury, I stopped. I love doing the musical in the spring and doing concessions for the choir to show school spirit and help with fundraising. I have medaled in several races in cross country, lettered in Academics, and almost every activity I participated in. I have also gotten All-State at State drama. I love to play the piano. I have taken lessons for seven years now and I plan to continue playing for the rest of my life. I can also play the organ which isn’t that much different from the piano but it is pretty difficult. I particularly love to keep a garden and take care of plants. I have a little over 20 houseplants and a small garden outside; it is fun to learn about these plants and learn to care for them.”

“I have already been accepted to the University of Wyoming. After Graduation, I plan on attending the University and studying Plant Production and Protection in their Plant Sciences program. After getting my degree, I plan on opening my own greenhouse and nursery. “

Jacob is the son of Gabe and Julie Castro.