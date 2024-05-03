Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Devin Wallowingbull

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

The Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week is Devin Wallowingbull!

Devin is a 9th grade student at ACHS, and the son of Clayton Wallowingbull, Sr., and Ashley Norse. In his first year of high school he has been on the 3.5 Honor Roll each quarter so far. He is a conscientious student and has near-perfect attendance as well. One nominating teacher states “Devin consistently impresses with his dedication to basketball and the perfecting of his 3-point shot. Moreover, his excellent attendance record, attentiveness to directions, and respectful interactions with both staff and peers further exemplify his positive attitude and readiness to succeed. Keep up the fantastic work, Devin!”

Devin was a member of the Arapaho Warrior basketball team this winter, and made positive contributions through his practice ethic and consistent presence. He also serves hi community as a part of the district’s Food Distribution program. Away from school he enjoys playing basketball and listening to the music of Lil Durk and King Von. He plans to attend Wind River Job Corps after he graduates from high school, and is not yet sure which programs of study he’ll pursue. Congratulations, Devin!