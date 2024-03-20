RHS Student of the week: Kaden Chatfield

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Kaden Chatfield was nominated as RHS Student of The Week by Mr. Tawn Gopp:

“In Kaden’s four years at Riverton High School, Kaden has achieved a 3.97 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society. He has also served on the Student Council. He has earned college credit from CWC in several classes. After High School He plans on serving a two-year mission for his church and then attending college and running for a college cross country and track team. Kaden sets goals and works very hard to achieve them. He is a fearless competitor in distance running, He has been all state in Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track. He also holds the school Record in the 1600m, 3200m for outdoor track and 800, 1600, 3200 meter runs for indoor track. In auto class this year he did a full engine rebuild and machining on his 2006 Jeep Cherokee. Kaden enjoys spending time with friends and hunting, fishing and mountain biking with his family. “

Kaden is involved in Cross Country and Indoor/Outdoor Track. He is part of the National Honor Society, and has won All-State Cross-Country and Track.

Outside of school, Kaden enjoys Mountain Biking, Fishing, and working on cars.

After High School, Kaden plans to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Kaden is the son of Kiley and Christy Chatfield.