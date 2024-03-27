RHS Student of the week: Talon Thoman

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Talon Thoman was nominated as RHS Student of The Week by Ms Tomi Kirkland:

Talon Thoman is an outstanding student, athlete, and young man. Talon has demonstrated his desire to succeed both academically and athletically. He is very conscientious about his grades and puts forth his best when dealing with sports or extracurricular activities. Talon is a strong wrestler. His coachability and work ethic earned him a top finish at regionals and a trip to the state tournament this year. My favorite thing about Talon is his sense of humor.

Talon is involved in Football, Wrestling, FFA, NHS, and FCA. He has received the Brett Watson Leadership Award, Sportsmanship Award, All-Conference Football, Star Greenhand, and Wolverine Wrestling Award.

Outside of school, Talon enjoys ranching and farming.

After graduation, Talon wants to pursue a Civil Engineering Degree.

Talon is the son of Bobby and Erica Thoman.

