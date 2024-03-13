RHS Student of the week: Aidan Jones

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Aidan Jones was nominated as RHS Student of The Week by Mrs. Lindsey Cox:

“Aidan is an exemplary student who consistently goes above and beyond in his academic pursuits. Not only does he excel in his own studies, but he also takes the time to tutor fellow students, demonstrating a commitment to helping others succeed. Aidan is actively engaged in all school activities, showcasing his dedication to a well-rounded education. His involvement in various extracurriculars reflects his enthusiasm for contributing to the school community, making him a standout student known for both academic excellence and a strong sense of leadership and community involvement.”

Advertisement

Aidan is involved in Swim Team, Soccer Team, Student Council, National Honor Society, and Key Club. He is a Five-time All-State swimmer, school record holder in three swimming events, and a Trustee’s Scholarship recipient.

Outside of school, Aiden loves to go hiking and camping and be outdoors in general.

After graduation, Aidan is interested in becoming a commercial pilot, but is not sure where he will attend college yet.

Aidan is the son of Chris and Fancesca Jones.

Advertisement