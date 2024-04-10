RHS Student of the week: Emma Kreizer

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Emma Kreitzer was nominated as RHS Student of The Week by Ms Annette Thornton:

“I would like to nominate Emma Kreitzer for student of the week. Emma always puts 100% effort into both academics and activities at RHS. She is currently maintaining a strong grade point average and participating successfully in choir, theatre, and art. She has also participated in cheerleading and speech and debate at RHS. Recently, Emma was cast as a lead in the spring musical. Emma is cheerful and extremely supportive of her classmates, helping them succeed whenever she can. “

Emma is involved in Cheerleading, Choir, and Theater. She has lettered in Cheer twice, lettered in Choir and theater, and is a three time all northwest choir participant. Emma competed in State Drama and her team received first place. She has also received two all-state awards.

Outside of school, Emma enjoys art such as painting and drawing.

After graduation, Emma plans to attend CWC and take film and theater classes.

Emma is the daughter of Tyler and Susann Krietzer.

