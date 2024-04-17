RHS Student of the week: Madison Fossey

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Madison Fossey was nominated as RHS Student of The Week by Mr. Daniel McLane:

“I have had the pleasure of having Madi in several classes and in each one she stands out as a model RHS student. She is always punctual, respectful, responsible, and an overall joy to have in class.”

Madison is involved in Volleyball, Indoor Track, Soccer, C.A.N., Student Council, FCA, and National Honor Society. She has received a letter in academics for 2 years, been on the 4.0 honor roll for 3 years, 3-year letter for sports, been in NHS for 2 years, received all conference for 3 years and all state for 2 years.

Outside of school, Madison enjoys running and going side by side riding.

After graduation, Madison plans to attend CWC and complete the Nursing Program.

Madison is the daughter of Justin and Kelly Fossey.

