Each week, staff at Willow Creek Elementary nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all Willow Creek Students, click here.

Our Willow Creek Student of the Week is Syrus Rogers.

“Syrus has worked extremely hard to become the young man he is. He works hard, makes good choices, and does his best to help his peers. Syrus is an excellent young man.” Way to go Syrus!

