Snowfall should come to an end by this afternoon for Friday with light accumulations for most

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that snowfall should come to an end by this afternoon for today, May 3.

Accumulations for Riverton will be an inch or less, 1-2 inches for Lander, and 2-4 inches for the Lander foothills.

Due to the up-slope flow, the eastern parts of the Wind River Mountains will have much more substantial snowfall, Lipson shared, with Sinks Canyon at 4-8 inches, and the South Pass area at 6-12 inches.

Lipson added that we should see significant snow melt for all of these areas, as temperatures increase throughout the day.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that tomorrow will feel much more like May, with warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies, but they added that more cooler and wetter weather is expected next week.

High temperatures will be in the 40’s for most today, with some areas in the lower 50’s, while lows tonight will be in the upper 20’s/lower 30’s. h/t NWSR