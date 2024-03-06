RHS Student of the week: Sealey Morton

Each week, staff at Riverton High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and their academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will present a scholarship of $500 to one of the students nominated! Click here to view all students.

Sealey Morton was nominated as RHS Student of The Week by Mrs. Margaret Murray:

“Sealey is one of the most conscientious, dedicated students I have ever had. She truly emulates a growth mindset.“

Advertisement

Sealey is involved in Girls Soccer, National Honor Society, and part of the yearbook staff. She has received All-State and All-Conference during soccer her Sophomore year, as well as lettering each year. Sealey has also lettered in academics each year with a 4.0 gpa.

Outside of school, Sealey enjoys spending time in the gym, reading, and working. She also loves to enjoy the outdoors by going to Boysen Lake or going on razor rides with family and friends.

After graduation, Sealey plans to attend Casper College to pursue her associates degree in the Radiography program for 2 years.

Sealey is the daughter of Jr Morton and Sharla Schwartz.

Advertisement