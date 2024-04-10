Resolutions, approvals and more came before the Commissioners on April 9

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, April 9. Below is a recap.

The Commission approved a letter to the State BLM Director requesting cooperating agency status regarding the withdrawal of Muddy Ridge from Bureau of Reclamation Administration.

Resolution No. 2024-15 “Appointment of a Special Prosecutor” from Hot Springs County Attorney’s Office was approved.

The Lander Presents, Inc. agreement for use of Economic Development Tax Funds was approved.

The Instrument of Ratification was approved, designating new members to the local Emergency Response Committee.

Resolution No. 2024-17 was approved “A Resolution Declaring that the Arapahoe School District 38 Recreation District not be Dissolved”.

Resolution No. 2024-16, FY 2023-2024 Budget Amendment No. 7, was approved for budget transfers.

West Monroe Subdivision was approved as recommended by the Fremont County Planning Commission, which is a proposed five-lot simple subdivision that divides a 11.55 acre parcel into five lots ranging from 0.505 to 8.146 acres.

The Commissioners announced the Department of Family Services continued funding opportunity for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Community Partnership Initiative Frant for FFY 2024, as well as the application submission deadline of April 19, 2024.

The entire Commissioners’ meeting can be watched here.

