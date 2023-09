Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

Jacoby is consistently kind to everyone. He uses his manners and “please,” and “thank you,” or “May I…” He raises his hand to speak, listens to his teachers and classmates, and cares for his space and materials. We can count on Jacoby to always do his job. He is delightful to have in the classroom and sets a superb example of what it means to show respect. We are always impressed by his calm, positive manner. Jacoby is an asset to our class!

Advertisement