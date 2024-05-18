(Lander, WY) – As Florence and the Machine put it in their hit song that was chosen as the class song for the 2024 graduates of Pathfinder High School, “The Dog Days Over.”

Dozens of attendees showed their support for this year’s graduates in the Pathfinder gym, which was recently equipped with new lights and an updated sound system. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

This year’s class flower was the Blue Carnation, and the quote was “The Road to success is always under construction,” attributed to Lily Tomlin.

Following the opening march Superintendent Mike Harris told graduates, “Each one of you has demonstrated resilience, courage, and relentless commitment to your education.”

“You can look toward the future with optimism and excitement knowing you have built a strong foundation for whatever you decide to pursue in the years ahead,” Harris continued before introducing Curriculum Director Deidre Meyer.

Meyer then spoke on behalf of Principal Ceatriss Wall, who was unable to attend the ceremony.

“All of our life plans will look different,” Wall’s letter stated, which later informed students she had to travel and gain experiences because she “needed to find my purpose and to see the country, in order to realize my home is here in Fremont County.”

Wall’s words then encouraged graduates to “be courageous and follow your dreams” as they forge their own paths. Meyer then recognized the Pathfinder staff for their tireless efforts and continuous support of students. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10



Next to the stage were student speaker Parker Findley, and the guest speaker chosen by students, math teacher Sam Hartpence.

Findley advised fellow graduates that they shouldn’t worry about things that haven’t happened yet, because if things turn out okay, you suffered for nothing, and if things go bad, you ultimately suffered twice.

Findley then shared a funny story about a classmate before offering the following takeaways: don’t’ let high school be the peak in your life; meet new people; find a job you love; and build a legacy others can look up to.

Students and attendees were not ready for Sam Hartpence (or should we say The Notorious S.A.M.) and his speech, which consisted of personalized raps that shared anecdotes and kind words about each student.



(One of the raps is in the video below, immediately following the graduate March.)

“So go forth with courage go forth with pride, and with every challenge you face let love be your guide,’ Hartpence concluded in his rap. “For in you I see the future is bright, your legacy shining in your light, and lastly, before I leave… wear helmets gloves, seatbelts and sunscreen and don’t do drugs please.” h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

FCSD #1 school board chair Jared Kail then reiterated the student’s and staff’s accomplishments for the past four years, and it was then officially time for Pathfinder Counselor Chloe McLane to read the graduate’s names and let them accept their diplomas.

Your 2024 Pathfinder High School Graduates:

David Binns, Sean Crockett, Parker Findley, Ryanne French, Sage Fuller, Izabelle Jeffery, Kortni Knell, Athena Pitt, Haileigh Rushing, ShyAnne Smith (who was recognized as student of the year), Samantha Williams, Madison Woody and Miya Woody.

h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

After accepting their diplomas, the graduates were officially allowed to move their tassels and celebrate. The “Dog Days” are officially over; congratulations! h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10