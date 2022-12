Travis M. Blackburn, Jr., 10, of Riverton passed away from an accident on Saturday, November 26, 2022. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church on Thursday, December 1, 2012. The wake will follow at 1532 Elmwood Drive at Beaver Creek. The funeral will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 2, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement