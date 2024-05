(Lander, WY) – Folks in the Lander area may notice a steady helicopter presence in the Sinks Canyon area today, May 18, which is due to helicopter rescue training being conducted by Lander Search and Rescue.

Most of the training will be taking place in the morning hours.

LSaR representatives ask that you keep your distance if you happen to be in the areas where training is being conducted, for your safety and theirs.

Advertisement