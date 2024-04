Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

Taydon Green is the perfect student to receive the Courage Award. He has been helpful to students and teachers in many ways. He makes difficult choices and knows that the right voice can be hard. He is friendly and kind when visiting with his peers. Taydon can share ideas, challenge ideas, and work through difficult projects. All of this takes courage. Great work, Taydon!

