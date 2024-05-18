More

    #HappeningNow: 10th Annual Wyoming Outdoor Weekend & Expo, Day 2

    Vince Tropea
    Archery setup at the 10th Annual Wyoming Outdoor Weekend and Expo. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

    (Lander, WY) – Day 2 of the 10th Wyoming Outdoor Weekend and Expo is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun outdoor events and activities for everyone going on at the Lander Community Center as well as various locations in town throughout the day.

    In addition to tons of awesome outdoor related vendors at the Community Center, there are medicinal plant hike opportunities, fly casting demos, a turkey calling contest, a free BBQ, live music, a presentation from Matt Rinella and much more on the docket for today.

    You can view the full schedule of events with times and locations here, and check out some photos of all the fun happening right now at the Community Center below!

    h/t Vince Tropea, County 10
