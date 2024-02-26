More

    Rendezvous Elementary Student of the Week: Jace Christian

    Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

    The Student of the Week for Rendezvous Elementary is Jace Christian.

    “Congratulations, Jace Christian, for exemplifying outstanding honesty as a commendable character trait. Your unwavering commitment to truth and integrity has set you apart and created a positive and trustworthy learning environment for yourself and your peers. When it counts, demonstrating honesty is what matters. Keep up the excellent work, as your honesty reflects your integrity and inspires those around you to see value in this admirable character trait. Well done!”

