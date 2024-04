Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

Throughout this year, Bentley Combs has shown courage and bravery in the classroom. She is brave enough to ask thoughtful questions during class and speaks up for others. Bentley has shown great leadership by encouraging her peers to share their ideas openly. Her willingness to speak up and support others shows a deep sense of courage and kindness. We are incredibly proud of her growth and are confident these qualities will continue to shine in all aspects of her academic journey.

