Pleasant, sunny day expected in the 10 for Saturday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that today, May 18, will be a pleasant, sunny day, albeit with slightly cooler temperatures than yesterday.

Lipson added that tonight will have some increasing clouds ahead of yet another approaching Pacific cold front.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has shared that today will be less windy than yesterday, but some breeziness will continue, which, combined with dry conditions, means elevated fire weather will also remain a concern.

The NWSR also shared that warm and dry conditions continue through the rest of the weekend, but a wetter and colder pattern sets in Monday.

High temperatures will be in the 70’s and 60’s today, with lows tonight in the 40s and upper 30’s. h/t NWSR