Rendezvous Elementary Student of the week: Kambree Herrmann

Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

This week’s Rendezvous student is Kambree Herrmann.

Kambree Herrmann shows tremendous perseverance, and it is for this reason that she has already grown so much this year! Kambree has a positive attitude, and her tenacity is evident in everything she does. She is focused on progress and isn’t afraid to ask for help. She works hard to understand and accurately completes her work. She even encourages others to stay focused and do their best. Kambree is working so hard in 4th grade that she has surpassed our WIN growth expectations in Reading and Math. We are not surprised! Her persistence and determination to be successful have been evident all year. She is an excellent example of what it means to push through and overcome challenges. Way to go, Kambree!