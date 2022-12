Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

This week’s student is a 4th grader at Rendezvous, Ainslie Stucki. She was nominated by her ELA teacher, Mrs. Montgomery. She says, “Ainslie is a conscientious, hard working student. She is always prepared and puts forth her best effort in everything she does. She is very respectful, kind, caring and always ready to lend a helping hand.”

