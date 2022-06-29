Recent Deaths: Warren, Coombs-Fife, Oakley

Our condolences,

Judith Warren, 69, of Riverton passed away on Friday June 24, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings, MT. A rosary will be recited on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 1360 Quiver Lane. A wake will follow. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Friday, July 1, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Warren Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Norma Eileen Coombs-Fife died at Westward Heights on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the age of 85. Viewing is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at the Davis Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Riverton, Wyoming, 430 Elizabeth Drive, with Bishop Reese Peterson officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton. To view full obituary, click here.

Mary Eileen Oakley age 75 of Lander, Wyoming passed away at her home on Friday, June 24, 2022 surrounded in the love of her family. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lander, Wyoming. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 5:00-6:00 p.m. at Hudson’s Funeral Home in Lander, Wyoming. All friends are welcome. To view full obituary, click here.