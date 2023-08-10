Recent deaths: Nelson, Dick

Gary D’Waine Nelson, 78, of Lander, Wyoming died on August 8, 2023 in Riverton, Wyoming. Per his wishes there are no services planned. He has been cremated and his urn will be interred in the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, South Dakota. To view full obituary, please click here.

Darrell Ray Dick was born July 17, 1965, in Riverton, Wyoming to Delmer and Betty Dick. He passed away August 4, 2023, at the Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana with family by his side. To view full obituary, please click here.