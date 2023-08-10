In loving memory, Darrell Dick

Darrell Ray Dick was born July 17, 1965, in Riverton, Wyoming to Delmer and Betty Dick. He passed away August 4, 2023, at the Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana with family by his side. Darrell loved fishing, waterskiing, WWE wrestling, the Denver Broncos, and softball, which he played for many years and won several trophies.

Darrell is survived by his daughter Krista (Josh) Brink and granddaughter Brylee who was his pride and joy! He is also survived by his son Jeremiah Cornell, sisters Sheila (Rob) Hinkle and Tammy (Blaine) Weston, brother-in-law Marty Beckers, and brothers Randy (Peggy) and Earl (Colleen) Sage. He will be missed by his nieces Jenny Hall and Jamie and Crystal Beckers and nephews John Dick and Chad Olsen- all who he watched grow up.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Wendy Beckers, and grandson Daxton Brink, along with his 4-legged companion Henny.

Advertisement

Darrell and his sense of humor will be missed by his friends and family, including Sue Dick and Ron and Ernie Adams. Darrell was known for many things but his big heart was number one and that will be what keeps him in our hearts forever. No services are planned per his wishes, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.