Recent deaths: Headley, Tillman

Funeral services for Shawn Myron Headley, 37, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 24, 2023 at the Headley home, 27 Great Plains Loop. Interment will follow at Yellowcalf Cemetery. A Wake will begin at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, July 23, 2023 also at the Headley home, 27 Great Plains Loop. Shawn passed away on July 17, 2023 in Arapahoe, Wyoming.

On Monday, July 17, 2023 Hank Tillman began his journey home to be with the creator. A wake will be held at Grace Willow's Residence at 626 Ethete Road, Ethete WY on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM. Traditional Services will be held at the same place on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM, burial will follow at Whiteplume Cemetery, Ethete, WY.