Henry “Hank” Tillman

03/17/1961 to 07/17/2023

On Monday, July 17, 2023 Hank Tillman began his journey home to be with the creator. A wake will be held at Grace Willow’s Residence at 626 Ethete Road, Ethete WY on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM. Traditional Services will be held at the same place on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM, burial will follow at Whiteplume Cemetery, Ethete, WY.

Hank joined the Marines in 1979. He served in Okinwa, Japan and was also stationed at 29 Palms CA. Once out of the service he spent his time on the Wind River Reservation. For the past 15 years he made his home in Billings, MT. He was employed as a Laborer in Construction and Landscaping. At one time he worked building medical packets for surgical facilities. Hank also fought fires with the Sho-Raps for many years.

He loved to tease, joke around and play cards. He enjoyed fishing, hiking and swimming. He liked to watch Netflix and Hulu, especially Bruce Lee and Vann Dam movies. He also like western movies.

Hank was the son of the late Franklin “Gizo” Tillman and late Phyllis Buckman-Tillman. He is survived by his Daughers: Tashina (Gaylen) Track, Loretta (Mitchel) Warren, Sr, Alana Whiteman, Brother: Frank (Ann) Tillman of Fort Washakie and Sister- Valerie Tillman of Hardin MT. Nieces: Tuvita Shavehead,, Sheral (Damon) Sunrhodes, Nephews: Eddie Tillman, Travis Shakespeare, Samual Tillman, Brock Tillman, Shapiro American horse. Aunts: Leona Buckman, Marion Buckman, Elvina Buckman, Elva (Clayton) Running Crane, Patricia Tillman, Sandra Tillman, and Zelda Tillman and Uncle Leland Tillman. He was very proud of his grandchildren: Shanielle and Jason Brown, Mitchelleen Warren, Donna, Delores, Deonna, Jerome Jr., Raymod, Desirae, Julius Track, and Ayden, Jayden, and Charlene Goodshield, Tyree and Shannon Brown, Janaeah and Jaylynn Whiteman, Lisa Gains, Arleen, Leo, Madison,and Mason Willow, Michael, and Mykayla Brown, Tyreek Willow, Willissa Brown,Tory Shavehead, Omar Tillman, Lorelai Shavehead, Aisylinne Moss, Leilene Shavehead, Nizhoni Ganadonegro, Kalita Tillman, Chayton Tillman, Elu Tillman, Sky Tillman, Ashton Tillman, Ava American Horse, Christian American Horse, Shylee Tillman, Bennie Tillman, Drisana, Driana, D.J., Darrus, Dawn, Nahnda, Brooklyn, and GreatGrandkids: Kenan Monroe, Layraiya and Hunter Brown, Halo Monroe, Labrone, Javonn, Dale and Virgil Brown, Vernetta Boatright, Blaine Howe, Titon Shavehead and Eliz Ganadonegro. Brothers and Sisters from the families of Burson, St. Clair, Hanaway, Gambler, Pinnecoose, Ware, Conn, Brown, Revere, Potter, and Running Crane.

Hank is preceded in death by his parents Gizo and Phyllis Tillman, Grandfather Frank Tillman, Grandmother Laura (ShoulderBlade) Buckman, Grandfather John Buckman, Grandma Marjorie Tillman, Aunts: Beatrice Buckman, Georgetta Revere, Adrianne Tillman, Uncles: Edward and Alfred Buckman, Bennie Tillman, Lloyd Tillman, Reuban Tillman and Lee Tillman. Brothers; Johnny and William (Billie) Tillman, Walter and Marty Brown, Gus Potter, Sisters; Sandra Tillman, Cynthia St Clair, Donna Potter, Rose Potter, Michelle Brown. Nephews; Nathan Tillman, Nonday Tillman, Willis Tillman, Cordell Potter, Brodie Potter, and SonnyBoy Whiteman, Niece Collette Tillman. Children: Virgil Whiteman, Jr., Shauna Dewey, and Delin Dewey.

If we left anyone out – please don’t feel offended – Hank had a large family and many friends. We apologize