Recent deaths: DeLozier, Black, Yonker

Dennis Allen DeLozier, 72, of Riverton, WY passed away July 26, 2023 at his home. A Graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Mount Hope Cemetery, Lander, WY.

Eileen Black, 41, of Arapahoe, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Great Plains Hall followed by the wake at Nora Oldman residence, #4 Blackbull Circle. The funeral service will be at 10:00 on Wednesday, August 3, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Jerald “Jerry” M. Yonker, 80, of Dubois, Wyoming passed away at his home with his family by his side. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Dubois Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement