Recent Deaths: Clinkenbeard, Wendel

Arline Helen Clinkenbeard passed away September 3, 2023 in Lander. A funeral service will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church on September 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Following the services, a luncheon will be held at the Lander VFW. To view full obituary, click here.

Mary Jane Wendel of Lander, WY, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Banner Health Medical Center in Casper WY. She was 86 years old. A memorial service will be held at Lander United Methodist Church on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023 at 4:00 pm. This date was originally the 11th of September, but has since been changed. To view full obituary, click here.