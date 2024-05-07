Diesel Mechanic/Shop Foreman Wanted – Join the 71 Construction Team!

71 Construction in Riverton, seeks a reliable and experienced Diesel Mechanic/Shop Foreman to ensure the smooth operation of our heavy equipment fleet.

Your Responsibilities:

Manage all aspects of truck and equipment repairs.

Supervise and guide shop personnel to maximize efficiency.

Order and track parts inventory to maintain optimal stock levels.

Maintain detailed equipment records.

Prioritize work orders to meet project deadlines.

Replace defective parts and components.

Control shop inventory to meet budget goals.

Identify mechanical problems and their sources.

Implement and oversee preventative maintenance on all equipment and vehicles.

Possess strong computer skills for record-keeping and parts ordering.

CDL license is a plus.

What You’ll Bring:

Proven background in diesel mechanics.

Ability to lead and mentor a team.

Strong organizational and problem-solving skills.

Why Work at 71 Construction?

Competitive wages and advancement potential.

Excellent benefits package, including company-paid health/dental.

401(k) retirement plan with company matching, plus a profit-sharing bonus.

Paid time off, emphasis on safety, and a drug-free work environment.

Additional benefits like company equipment use (with approval) and materials discounts.

Take the Next Step:

If you’re a dependable diesel mechanic committed to quality work, send your resume to 71 Construction, 820 Lough Drive, Riverton, WY 82501. Apply online here or pick up an application in person.

71 Construction is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ad paid for by 71 Construction