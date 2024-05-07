Dubois Town Council to hold public hearing on liquor license renewals during regular meeting on May 8

The Dubois Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, in the Council Chambers at Dubois Town Hall, 712 Meckem Street.

The agenda begins with a public hearing for liquor license renewals.

The council will also hear from Wind River Visitors Council director Helen Wilson regarding a Joint Powers Agreement amendment and receive progress reports from recipients of local economic development sales tax funding.

Advertisement

Under “action items,” the council will consider approving the 2024-2025 WRVC budget plan and renewing liquor licenses, including three retail, five restaurant, two club, and one bar and grill.

The council will also consider a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign an emergency grant application for state aviation administration assistance for the purpose of airport emergency airfield lighting.

There is a replat on Wednesday’s agenda that the council approved in March, according to town staff.

Since that time, staff said Nelson Engineering has reviewed the replat and “discovered some items that needed to be addressed.”

Advertisement

“Per Nelson Engineer, consider authorizing Mayor Neveaux to sign the mylar and proceed with county filing,” staff said.

Other action items on the agenda include:

-temporary catering permits

-malt beverage and open container permits

–Wyoming Association of Municipalities resolutions

-accounts payable

-Tourism Asset Development funds payable

There is an executive session on the agenda.

Advertisement

Wednesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance, and past meeting minutes are available here.

For more information, call the Town of Dubois at 455-2345.