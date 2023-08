Funeral services for Margaret Elizabeth C’Bearing, 47, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with a wake to follow at 1613 17 Mile Road. To view full obituary, click here.

Advertisement