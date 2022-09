Anna Mae (Jares) Burns joined the choirs of angels on September 13, 2022, peacefully in her sleep with the love of her life, George, by her side as well as her oldest daughter, Virginia. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church with interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, please click here.