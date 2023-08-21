Recent Deaths: Bohrer, Burch, Hutchinson, Stroh, Harms, Westling

Joey Bohrer, 53, of Lander, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. A memorial service will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

No services will be held for Lois A. Burch, 92, who passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Wind River Rehab and Wellness in Riverton, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for Rosetta “Maggie” Hutchinson, 46, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Monday, August 21, 2023 at Blue Sky Hall, in Ethete with burial to follow at the Tyler Cemetery, an all night Wake will be held at 7:00 P.M., Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Blue Sky Hall, Ethete, and to follow at 232 Willow Street Residence in Ethete. To view full obituary, click here.

Kenneth Lee Stroh-May 18, 1939 – August 16, 2023- A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 on Tuesday, August 22nd at the First Baptist Church on 339 Sweetwater St. in Lander, followed by military honors service at Mount Hope. Reception with food and fellowship to follow back at the church. To view full obituary, click here.

Connie Jo Worthley Harms, 76 years old, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2023 at the Peaks of South Jordan Memory Care in UT, surrounded by her children, sisters, and husband. Services will be held at the First Baptist Church, 339 Sweetwater Street, Lander Wyoming on Saturday August 26, 2023 at 2:00 pm. To view full obituary, click here.

David “Dave” Gerard Westling, cherished husband, father, papa, and brother, left us on Monday, August 14th after bravely battling early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. He was 69 years old. Celebrating his love for ice cream, all are welcome to join us for a memorial and ice cream social at Expedition Island in Green River on Sunday, August 27, from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm. To view full obituary, click here.