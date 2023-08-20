In loving memory, Connie Harms

Updated Obituary

Connie Jo Worthley Harms, 76 years old, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2023 at the Peaks of South Jordan Memory Care in UT, surrounded by her children, sisters, and husband.

She was born on May 25, 1947 to Alice Headley Worthley and Bergie Worthley in Sterling, CO. She grew up in Sterling with her two sisters Nola and Faunie. She graduated from Sterling High school in May of 1965.

Connie married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Wesley Harms, on July 9, 1965. In the spring of 1968 Bob was hired as a woodshop teacher and coach for Lander Valley High School in Lander, WY, and Connie and Bob quickly became a part of the community and developed many lifelong friendships.

Connie had the perfect personality to be a social butterfly. She enjoyed chatting with everyone and was a pillar of the community. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and other organizations. Connie never met a stranger, and took great pride in remembering everyone’s names, dates and connections. She counted all of her friends as family; her love, concern and help for others was to be admired.

Connie supported Bob in all of his endeavors, from working as a secretary to help put him through college to endlessly traveling (even on the school bus!), chaperoning and attending track, football and numerous other sporting events. She loved and supported all of Bob’s student athletes and loved being the “team mom” to them, they also became her “kids”.

Her greatest accomplishments were her three children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She took pride in everything they did, loved to brag about them and show them off when she could. She was a good cook, enjoyed reading, watching movies and celebrating holidays when all her family could be together. Connie’s heart was happiest whenever she was with her beloved family!

Connie is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Wesley Harms, children Brian (Aubrey), Robin (Robert), and Karen (Melinda), grandchildren Kt, Austin, Danny, Jeff (Annmarie), Kaylynn (Tre) and Avery, and great-grandchildren Ayla and Alex, her sisters Faun (Jim) Parker, and Nola Haynes, sister-in-law Carolyn (Larry) Maker, brother-in-law Steve (Barrie) Harms and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents Bergie and Alice Worthley, brother-in-law Gene Haynes, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and special Friends.

Services will be held at the First Baptist Church, 339 Sweetwater Street, Lander Wyoming on Saturday August 26, 2023 at 2:00 pm.

Donations may be made in her name to the Lander Senior Center.