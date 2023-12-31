Race entry deadline extended for 2024 Pedigree Stage Stop sled dog race

(Wyoming) – Race organizers have extended the entry deadline for the 2024 Pedigree Stage Stop Race to January 10, 2024, due to low snow conditions in many parts of North America, according to a press release issued by race organizers on December 30, 2023.

“Given that many mushers have dedicated a tremendous amount of time and energy preparing their teams for this racing season, we have extended our entry deadline to any mushers who may be looking for an alternate venue to run their dogs,” Race Director Dan Carter explained.

“We have the organization in place and a great venue where mushers can run their teams on beautiful trails and be around other mushers and lovers of the sport. Even teams who have not specifically trained for our format can perform well and have a positive experience.”

The race begins in Jackson on January 26, and racers will make their way to Fremont County for Stage Two of the race on January 28 in Lander.

The local race starts at 9 am from the Louis Lake Road parking lot, Hwy 28 on South Pass, and there is a public Meet & Greet the evening before on January 27, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm on the 200 block of Main Street in downtown Lander.

For more information and to check out the complete schedule, click here, or contact Dan Carter, Race Director [email protected].

Website:www.wyomingstagestop.org

Facebook:facebook.com/PedigreeStageStopRace

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/pedigreestagestoprace

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/@pedigreestagestoprace9249

