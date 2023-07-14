2024 Pedigree Stage Stop Race Lander stage announced

(Lander, WY) – Beginning in Jackson, this premier “stage” format sled dog race is hosted by the area’s local communities. Teams race on public lands of the Bridger-Teton, Shoshone, & Caribou-Targhee National Forests. All stages are open to the public and free of charge.

Racers will make their way to Fremont County for Stage Two of the race happening on January 28 in Lander. The race starts at 9 am from the Louis Lake Road parking lot, Hwy 28 on South Pass.

There is a public Meet & Greet the evening before, January 27, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm on the 200 block of Main Street in downtown Lander.

Website: www.wyomingstagestop.org

Facebook: facebook.com/PedigreeStageStopRace

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pedigreestagestoprace

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@pedigreestagestoprace9249

County 10 will continue bringing you the latest race updates as we get closer.