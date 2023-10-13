Pumpkins, parties, fundraisers…and an eclipse this weekend!

Looks like the rain (and snow) has come and gone, so hopefully we’ll have a pretty calm weekend, which is good because there’s a whole lot going on!

Looks like it will be good for viewing the eclipse on Saturday morning…might be a few clouds, but hopefully we’ll be able to see that 70-80% coverage of the sun (don’t look directly at the sun, folks…use eclipse glasses. NASA says that “it is never safe to look directly at the eclipse without proper eye protection…”) Good thing that Sinks Canyon State Park is having an eclipse viewing party, and will have 50 pairs of eclipse glasses on hand!

The weekend’s Fremont County Sports Schedule is out, and did you know that you can watch the games live stream on County 10’s YouTube channel? Some fun and festivities will be going on before and during the Riverton vs. Buffalo game tonight, too!

Looks like there are still a couple of garage sales going on, and this weekend kicks off a few Halloween events such as the Pumpkin Trail in Riverton Museum, and the Halloween Night at the Museum in Lander. County 10 has launched its Halloween 2023 page, so you can be in the know of all the upcoming “Halloween happenings around the county. You can add your events, too! Just go to County 10’s event calendar, click on “Add Event” in the box on the right, sign up on CitySpark, and enter your information.

Dress warm, drive safe, and most of all, have fun and enjoy a nice weekend of fall activities this weekend, right here in Fremont County!

On Friday…

If you haven’t already, stop by the Lander Art Center to see the Code of the West exhibit, which will be closing next Saturday. It’s open Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and during the next week, open Tuesday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For updates on this and future Lander Arts Center events, visit their Facebook page.

It’s always exciting when a new business opens up! Take a look around, enjoy some refreshments, and meet Dr. Whitney Patterson of Western Winds Acupuncture and Wellness at their grand opening this weekend, today from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for more information, visit their website.

Fun times at Riverton High School tonight! R-Recreation is putting on a fantastic Community Tailgate Party from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. All kinds of stuff going on…laser tag, cornhole, bouncy houses, putt golf, spikeball, Kan Jam…get all decked out and ready for the game by purchasing some foam fingers, pom poms, and face painting! Bring your tickets if you purchased Riverton FFA’s Pork Chop Dinner, but if you missed out on getting one, they say there will be a limited number of plates at the door (serving begins at 5:00 p.m.) For more information, visit R-Recreation’s Facebook page, and while you’re there, take a look at all the cool classes and activities they have going on this Fall/Winter!

There will be some “slightly spooky fun” going on at Lander’s Pioneer Museum as they put on their 9th Annual Halloween Night at the Museum tonight and Saturday from 6:00-9:00 p.m.! Wear your costumes and tour the haunted museum grounds…there will be campfire stories, hot chocolate and popcorn, hay rides, a spooky maze, a creepy cemetery, and whuuut? A giant pumpkin slingshot! $5 per person (and I think you can book online, too). For more info, visit the Pioneer Museum website or get updates on their Facebook page.

Jess Corbett & the Split Rock Boys will be on stage tonight for the Riverton Senior Center’s Friday Night Dance from 7:00-9:00 p.m. 303 East Lincoln. Come on down to dance (or just enjoy) some country and classic rock! For more info, visit the Riverton Music & Dance Jam Facebook page.

On Saturday…

For a cool view of the eclipse, Sinks Canyon State Park is having an Annular Eclipse Viewing Party with a program starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Visitor’s Center, and then the peak of the eclipse will be around 10:30 a.m. This event is FREE and open to all ages…viewing glasses to the first 50 spectators, so get there early, bring a lawn chair, and enjoy the view! For more information, visit the Sinks Canyon State Park Facebook page.

Academy of the Winds is having a Rummage Sale today from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 780 Von Bieker Drive in Lander. Looks like there will be tons of items…exercise equipment, skis, stand-up paddle boards, toys, clothes, home furnishings, furniture, etc. Visit the Facebook event page for more info.

Westlake Auctioneers is holding the Annie Bloomquist Auction today starting at 9:30 a.m. at 620 Missouri Valley Road in Shoshoni. Tools, equipment, household items…there’ll be ‘something for everyone’. You can take a look at some photos of the items on their website or Facebook page.

Word of Faith Family Church in Lander is having a Fun on the Lawn event today from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. There will be food, a bouncy house, and games and family fun, plus…this event is free! The church is located at 515 S. 2nd Street. Call 307-332-8707 or check out their website and Facebook page.

Do you cook up a mean pot of chili? Well then…cook it on up and bring it on down to the Car, Truck & Bike Show and Chili Cookoff fundraiser today starting at 2:00 at the VFW on 11 Tweed Lane in Lander. Come and show off your cool car, truck or bike, too! This awesome fundraiser is for Garrett Johnson, a teen who was life flighted to Colorado when he sustained a TBI. So come out and show that community support…give what you can to help out with the medical bills and out of state travel expenses for the family! All event entry fees for the show and chili cookoff will be by donation. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

Bowlers, there is an early season Silver Spur Singles Eliminator Tournament at Silver Spur Lanes & Lounge in Lander, both today and tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. There will be brackets and high game pots, and a raffle for a Storm DNA bowling ball! Check in early, and if you’re unable to make it, please let them know because there’s a waitlist! For more information, visit the Silver Spur Eliminator Tournament Facebook page.

There will be a Bingo Fundraiser for the Lopez/Armajo Family tonight at Heritage Hall, Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton. Game packs sold at the door for $25; bingo daubers and concessions sold. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; games start at 5:30 p.m. Five prize basket games and five cash prize games…and a $500 Blackout Special at the end of the night!

Tonight at the Riverton Museum, it’s the popular Annual Pumpkin Trail and the Haunted Downtown Walking Trek tonight from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Come see all of the jack-o-lanterns carved by local businesses and organizations, and vote for your favorite! The pumpkins will be lit at dusk (about 6:30 p.m.) This event is free; there will be hot cocoa and cookies for a donation (support your local museum)! At 5:30 p.m., Alma Law will take you on a trek of downtown Riverton and tell you some of his favorite ghost stories! Enjoy cookies and hot cocoa after the tour. The trek is $10 and you can reserve your space by going to the Riverton Museum website and clicking on the red “Book Now” button (in the lower right-hand corner), or you can bring cash or a check with you. Dress warm and join the fun! For more information, call 307-856-2665 or visit the museum’s website or Facebook page.

“You should be dancin’…yeah! (Made ya sing it.) Break out the disco balls, leisure suits and sparkle jumpers…it’s Help for Health Hospice’s Annual Denim, Diamonds & Disco Fundraiser tonight starting at 5:00 p.m. at St. Margaret’s Gym in Riverton. A delicious dinner, raffle, games and more are in store for the evening…even dance lessons! Tickets are $50; call 307-856-1206 or stop by the Help for Health Office at 240 College View Drive. All proceeds go towards funding vital hospice health services in our community! For more information, visit the Help for Health Hospice Facebook page.

If you signed up for it, there’s a Night Sky Photography Class tonight, put on by Wyoming State Parks. Photographer Sam Couch will help you“experience the beauty of the night sky through the lens of your own camera” (yes, even your cell phone cameras). There will be a 30–45 minute presentation, a Q&A session, and a photography session. Make sure your cameras are fully charged and ready to go (don’t forget the SD card). Dress in warm clothing for cold weather. $75 registration is required, and there is a 10-person limit, so sign up now (hopefully there are some spaces left)! More info on the Sinks Canyon State Park Facebook page.

There’s a Haunted Hay Ride tonight from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. #50 Miller Lane in Arapahoe. Just $5 per person; concessions available. Now, that’s all the info we have on this event…don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing. Guess you’ll have to go to find out!

Don’t have your event up on the County 10 event calendar? What are you waiting for? Before you know it, the holidays will be upon us, and Fremont County needs to know what’s happening! Just click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark, add your information (an d a flyer or poster, if you have one)…and then share your event on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Pinterest!