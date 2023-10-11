Western Winds Acupuncture and Wellness clinic grand opening this weekend

Dr. Whitney Patterson invites you to join in the grand opening celebration of her acupuncture practice at 325 West Main, Suite F in Riverton. Western Winds Acupuncture and Wellness opens their doors Friday and Saturday to the community to enjoy some light refreshments while you have a look around the relaxing space, meet your acupuncturist, Dr. Whitney and book your first appointment!

Dr. Whitney Patterson is a Doctor of Chinese Medicine, Licensed Acupuncturist in the state of Wyoming and Nationally Board Certified in Oriental Medicine. Dr. Patterson is invested in providing a clinic committed to increasing access to care for all. Western Wind’s mission is to improve quality of life in the community by providing affordable, high quality acupuncture treatments.

Please join Dr. Patterson for the grand opening festivities Friday, October 13, from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, October 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact the clinic at 307-463-0303 or visit their website here.