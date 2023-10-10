More

    Fremont County sports schedule Oct 11-15

    Wyatt Burichka
    Diego Lobatos of Lander and Riveton's Alex Truax were both in the top 10 - h/t Christy Chatfield

    (Fremont County, WY) – Another sport enters the postseason with cross country hosting conference meets. Riverton and Wyoming Indian will host races. The 3A West meet (which Riverton is hosting) has been moved up to Wednesday because of pending weather. Wyoming Indian will keep their meet schedule.

    Football will have some fun games on Friday. Wind River and Shoshoni will clash on the gridiron. The Cougars are looking to keep their lead in the 1A 9-Man West. Dubois will host Hanna-Elk Mountain and Riverton hosts Buffalo for playoff seeding. The Tigers will look to have their first win of the season going to Worland. Volleyball has a lot of action at home with college and high school.

    Here is a look at what all is happening.

    *Numbers in front of the team’s name in high football and volleyball are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week. 

    Wednesday

    • 3A West Conference Meet at Riverton Rendezvous Site
      • Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County
      • Girls race at 1 p.m.
      • Boys race at 1:40 p.m.

    College Soccer

    • Northeastern Junior College at Central Wyoming College
      • Women’s game starts at 1 p.m.
      • Men’s game starts at 3:30 p.m.

    Thursday

    Volleyball

    • Lyman at Lander 6 p.m.
    • Rock Springs at Riverton 6 p.m.
    • Wind River at Shoshoni 6 p.m.

    Cross Country

    5 Rivers Conference (2A West) at Wyoming Indian High School

    • Wind River, Ft. Washakie, St. Stephens, and Wind River will participate from Fremont County.
    • Girls race at 4 p.m.
    • Boys race at 4:35 p.m.

    College Golf

    • Central Wyoming at McCook Community College

    Friday

    Football

    • Lander at Worland 6 p.m.
    • #4 Buffalo at Riverton 6 p.m.
    • Hanna Elk Mountain at Dubois 12 p.m.
    • Wyoming Indian at Big Piney 2 p.m.
    • Wind River vs Shoshoni 5 p.m.

    Volleyball

    • Riverton at Kelly Walsh 6 p.m.
    • Big Piney at Wyoming Indian 6 p.m.
    • Kemmerer at St. Stephens 6 p.m.

    Girls Swimming

    • Riverton at Gillette Pre-Invite

    College Volleyball

    College Golf

    • Central Wyoming at McCook Community College

    College Rodeo

    • Central at Lamar Community College

    Saturday

    Volleyball

    • Big Piney at St. Stephens 11 a.m.
    • Kemmerer at Wyoming Indian 12 p.m.
    • Ft. Washakie at Riverside 12 p.m.
    • Dubois at Ten Sleep 12 p.m.
    • Mountain View at Lander 2 p.m.
    • Shoshoni vs Rocky Mountain 2 p.m.

    Girls Swimming

    • Gillette Invite
      • Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County

    College Volleyball

    College Soccer

    • Northwest at Central Wyoming College
      • Women’s game starts at 1 p.m.
      • Men’s Game starts at 3:30 p.m.

    College Rodeo

    • Central Wyoming College at Lamar Community College

    Sunday

    College Rodeo

    • Central Wyoming at Lamar Community College
