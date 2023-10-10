Fremont County sports schedule Oct 11-15

(Fremont County, WY) – Another sport enters the postseason with cross country hosting conference meets. Riverton and Wyoming Indian will host races. The 3A West meet (which Riverton is hosting) has been moved up to Wednesday because of pending weather. Wyoming Indian will keep their meet schedule.

Football will have some fun games on Friday. Wind River and Shoshoni will clash on the gridiron. The Cougars are looking to keep their lead in the 1A 9-Man West. Dubois will host Hanna-Elk Mountain and Riverton hosts Buffalo for playoff seeding. The Tigers will look to have their first win of the season going to Worland. Volleyball has a lot of action at home with college and high school.

Here is a look at what all is happening.

Advertisement

*Numbers in front of the team’s name in high football and volleyball are what teams are currently ranked at this time. Rankings are conducted by wyopreps.com. Rankings are released every week.

Wednesday

3A West Conference Meet at Riverton Rendezvous Site Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County Girls race at 1 p.m. Boys race at 1:40 p.m.



College Soccer

Northeastern Junior College at Central Wyoming College Women’s game starts at 1 p.m. Men’s game starts at 3:30 p.m.



Thursday

Advertisement

Volleyball

Lyman at Lander 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Riverton 6 p.m.

Wind River at Shoshoni 6 p.m.

Cross Country

5 Rivers Conference (2A West) at Wyoming Indian High School

Advertisement

Wind River, Ft. Washakie, St. Stephens, and Wind River will participate from Fremont County.

Girls race at 4 p.m.

Boys race at 4:35 p.m.

College Golf

Central Wyoming at McCook Community College

Friday

Football

Advertisement

Lander at Worland 6 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M

#4 Buffalo at Riverton 6 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Hanna Elk Mountain at Dubois 12 p.m.

Wyoming Indian at Big Piney 2 p.m.

Wind River vs Shoshoni 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Riverton at Kelly Walsh 6 p.m.

Big Piney at Wyoming Indian 6 p.m.

Kemmerer at St. Stephens 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Riverton at Gillette Pre-Invite

College Volleyball

Western Wyoming at Central Wyoming 7 p.m. Listen Live on Rustler Radio 88.1 F.M. Watch Live on YouTube



College Golf

Central Wyoming at McCook Community College

College Rodeo

Central at Lamar Community College

Saturday

Volleyball

Big Piney at St. Stephens 11 a.m.

Kemmerer at Wyoming Indian 12 p.m.

Ft. Washakie at Riverside 12 p.m.

Dubois at Ten Sleep 12 p.m.

Mountain View at Lander 2 p.m.

Shoshoni vs Rocky Mountain 2 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Gillette Invite Lander and Riverton will participate from Fremont County



College Volleyball

Casper College at Central Wyoming College 2 p.m. Listen Live on Rustler Radio 88.1 F.M. Watch Live on YouTube



College Soccer

Northwest at Central Wyoming College Women’s game starts at 1 p.m. Men’s Game starts at 3:30 p.m.



College Rodeo

Central Wyoming College at Lamar Community College

Sunday

College Rodeo

Central Wyoming at Lamar Community College